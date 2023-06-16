CCTV footage shows a rapist carrying an "intoxicated" woman in his arms and across his shoulders through the streets of Cardiff.

Preet Vikal, 20, admitted rape and was sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offenders' institution.

Vikal met the woman while she was on a night out with friends in the city centre and then carried her to his university halls where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman said she was left unable to sleep following the attack last June.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story you can visit BBC Action Line.