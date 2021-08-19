Ballroom began across the pond during the Harlem Renaissance, but dancer and choreographer Leighton Rees recently introduced it to Wales.

Created by trans women of colour, Ballroom has developed into a thriving underground scene where LGBTQ+ people come together to perform in "balls".

Leighton posted a status on Facebook earlier this year, and said he received an "overwhelming" response.

"It's important to have safe spaces in Cardiff and Wales, and all around the world," Leighton said. "And Ballroom allows you to be your most authentic self."