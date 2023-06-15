Boris Johnson "didn't deserve to a prime minister" and "doesn't deserve to be an MP", a Labour politician has said.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant described a damming report which found Mr Johnson deliberately misled parliament over lockdown parties at No 10 as "justice".

"If you can't trust what a prime minister says in the House of Commons then the whole democratic system has fallen apart," he said.

Mr Johnson claimed the Privileges Committee report was a "charade" that "twisted the truth"