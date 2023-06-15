Drone footage shows a wildfire the size of about 140 football pitches which is being tackled by fire crews on the Rhigos Mountain, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The huge blaze shut an access road in Rhondda Cynon Taf county, which began at 18:00 BST on 9 June and reignited on Tuesday.

Access to the A4061 Rhigos mountain road was closed at 13:00 BST on Wednesday, but later reopened.

It is one of several wildfires being fought in the area, with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service saying it is "inundated" with reports.