Dashcam footage shows a hijacked police car being driven at up to 113mph on 30mph roads by a drunk teenager.

Dafydd Williams, 19, took the vehicle after carrying out a racist attack on a garage owner in Caerphilly.

The footage shows him travelling through Machen village at 80mph and at one stage reaching 113mph in a 30mph area, swerving from side to side.

He later collided with a Honda Jazz, then drove into a field.