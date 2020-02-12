It is that time of year hay fevers sufferers dread when high pollen counts leave some with itchy eyes and blocked up sinuses.

BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway says there a few steps people can take to try to minimize the symptoms.

If medication is not doing the job, Derek suggests keeping your eyes protected from pollen with brimmed hats or sunglasses.

Keeping your windows closed, especially in the morning and evening, and taking a trip to the seaside can help Derek says.