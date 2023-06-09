A BBC Wales Investigates programme looking into allegations of sexism and misogyny at the WRU was "sensationalism", according to a board member.

Henry Engelhardt was made an independent non-executive director of the WRU in 2021.

Among the allegations investigated was one from the former boss of Welsh women's rugby, Charlotte Wathan, who claimed a male colleague joked in front of others he wanted to "rape" her.

Mr Engelhardt said some parts of the programme "were not accurate" and "made it seem much worse than what actually may or may not even have happened".

He was speaking on the BBC's Walescast podcast.

BBC Wales said it stood by the accuracy and robustness of its journalism.