A nursing union with 17,000 members is taking strike action on 6 and 7 June over pay, working conditions and staffing.

How many of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales members will strike is uncertain.

Planning services will bear the brunt of the strike action, with operations, routine procedures, outpatients appointments being impacted.

Some services are protected from the action and will continue as normal.

BBC Wales health correspondent Jenny Rees explains the situation.