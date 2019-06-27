Residents have voiced mixed reactions to Welsh government plans to enforce a 20mph speed limit in residential areas.

It comes as a petition calling for the plans to be scrapped reaches more than 21,000 signatures.

"I think it's awful. I understand on housing estates and schools but not main roads," said Angie Hargreaves.

But John Douglas, of Buckley, Flintshire, said he supported the proposal because the safety of children should be paramount.