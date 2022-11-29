Adventurer Sean Conway is trying to set a new world record for the number of back-to-back full distance triathlons.

A triathlon consists of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a marathon.

The 42-year-old, from Rhydymwyn, Flintshire, is hoping to break the record of 101 triathlons set by American James Lawrence in 2021.

He’s doing it in a bid to encourage to encourage more children to take up sport.

“Since Covid there are 66,000 less kids doing sport outside of school,” the dad-of-two said.