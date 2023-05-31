Young people have revealed their fears about the health risks of vapes.

On Tuesday, the UK government said it would close a loophole allowing shops to give free samples to children.

The Welsh government has also said it would publish its plan for preventing children and young people vaping.

Asked by the BBC in Cardiff, Charlotte, 19 said: “I think in the future we’re going to be quite shocked by how bad it can be.”

Georgia, 16, added: “It’s very popular, I guess peer pressure is a big thing in it.”