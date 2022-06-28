A mum who lost her son to suicide has described how her grief was made worse when someone filmed his body and posted it on Facebook.

Jenny Tancock called it the "ultimate degrading" act to Daniel Knott, 39, who died on 27 March.

Jacob Morse, 22, filmed Daniel before the emergency services arrived and days later Jenny was told about the distressing video being circulated on Facebook.

"To share things on the internet for shock valued, or for likes, it's awful," she said.