A person crawling along a platform inches from a speeding train and others crossing in front of trains can all be seen in CCTV video released as railway bosses warn about newly electrified lines.

South Wales Metro railways are more dangerous due to overhead power cables that are 100 times the strength of household electricity, Transport for Wales (TfW) has said.

It released CCTV of previous incidents of trespassing to highlight the issue as contact with these new overhead lines is fatal nine times out of 10, TfW added.