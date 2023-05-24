South Wales Police has given its version of the events leading up to the deaths of two teenage boys in a crash which sparked a riot.

Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday.

On Wednesday, police confirmed for the first time that officers were following the two boys before their deaths.

But Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said the police van had been about half a mile away when the fatal crash happened.