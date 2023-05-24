"Would you let me finish?"

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon, of South Wales Police, was involved in a tense exchange with a BBC reporter when asked if new CCTV footage contradicts the police timeline of events that led to the deaths of two boys in a crash, sparking a riot.

Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died in the Ely area on Monday.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael initially said police did not chase the boys but CCTV later showed they were followed by a police van.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC),