South Wales' police and crime commissioner has denied two teenagers who died in an electric bike crash in Cardiff, sparking riots, were being chased by police at the time of their deaths.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in the crash on Snowden Road, Ely, shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday.

Alun Michael previously denied that any police chase had occurred and on Wednesday said he was "assured, and I am still assured, that the youths were not being chased by the police at the time of the road traffic accident".

CCTV footage shows a police van following a bike about half a mile from the crash site just minutes earlier.