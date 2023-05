"It's an absolute warzone here."

That's how the BBC reporter Tomos Morgan described the aftermath of a riot that broke out in Cardiff on Monday after two teenage boys died in a crash.

Cars were set alight and objects and fireworks were thrown at police as 100 to 150 people gathered in Ely.

Up to 12 officers may also have been injured in the disorder, South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said.