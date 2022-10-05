The suffering of a German shepherd, who was kicked and hung from a fence, was captured on CCTV footage shown to a court

The dog, Dylan, is first kicked by Terrance Tovey, who then uses a leash to suspend the distressed dog.

He admitted two animal welfare offence at Llanelli Magistrates Court and was given a 12-month suspended jail sentence.

Tovey was also disqualified from keeping all domestic animals for 10 years.

The RSPCA called the footage of Dylan's abuse "distressing," and said he had since been placed with a new owner.