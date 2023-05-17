Fans from around the world have arrived in Wales to see Beyoncé.

The superstar is kicking off the UK leg of her Renaissance tour in front of about 60,000 fans at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Skye and Sheila Williams have travelled from Philadelphia to see the singer.

They said they were also going to see her in the US.

"We wanted to make it a Beyonce experience," Skye said.

Clad in white cowboy hat, Lowri said she would want to see Beyonce even if she did not like her music.

"You need to witness it," she said.