A variety of apps are being tested across Wales in order to try to ease pressure on frontline NHS services.

A digital device will alert patients when they need to take their medication, and which box to take them out of, Clinical Lead Pharmacist Thomas Sauter said.

A message will be sent to friends or family if the person forgets to take the medication, or takes the wrong medication.

A mobile response team can also be sent out to carry out a health check, Mr Sauter said.