A mum has said no prison time will be enough for her partner after he was convicted of shaking their baby so violently he suffered brain damage.

Natasha, 27, said: "There's no amount of time that Nicholas (Bateman) can do in prison that will be enough for what he's done."

Bateman, 31, assaulted their seven-week-old boy in 2018, who then began having seizures and would go on to develop cerebral palsy.

More than five years later, Bateman was finally jailed last week for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.