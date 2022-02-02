A boxer who lost his fiancee - and mother of his three children - to an asthma attack has said boxing helped him out of "rock bottom".

Welsh lightweight champion Rashid Omar, from Butetown, Cardiff, said he was lost following his loss in 2020.

"I just thought to myself 'how am I going to carry on without her?' Because she was like the best mum ever."

Rashid was dealt another blow when he was told he would never box again after he was stabbed three times, but he has now returned to the ring.

"I'm going to keep doing this as long as I can, I reckon I've got another 10 years in me," he said.