When Aran the osprey returned to Wales in April his partner was nowhere to be seen.

His former mate Mrs G is now believed to be dead after 20 years of journeying between Africa and Glaslyn, in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia.

But now Aran has found a new lovebird and is set to become a dad again.

His new partner Elen has laid two eggs so chicks are expected in the Glaslyn nest once again.