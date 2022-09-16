People across Wales celebrated the crowning of King Charles alongside protests from those against the monarchy.

Hundreds gathered at Cardiff Castle to watch the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on a big screen TV.

"It's a great event for everyone... different generations coming together," said one fan of the royals.

But outside the walls of the castle hundreds marched in a "Not my King" anti-monarchy march through the streets of the city.

"What can we do differently in the 21st Century here in Wales?" asked one marcher, the former Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd Bethan Sayed.