Neighbours heard screams from a house where a five-month-old baby was attacked by a dog.

The child was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Penyrheol, Caerphilly county, on Saturday morning.

Penyrheol councillor, Greg Ead, said his son was staying at his girlfriend's home on the same street, believed to be Y Cilgant.

He said: "They heard shouts and screams but they didn't go out until the police and ambulance were called."

In November 2021 Jack Lis, 10, was killed by an American Bully in another attack in Caerphilly.

His mum, Emma Whitfield, has been campaigning for changes in the law about breeding and selling dogs.

“Something’s wrong, something’s not working, we have got to change,” she said.