Student's mum 'will miss everything' after university death
"I'll just miss everything about him. His gentleness, his kindness."
Charlie McLeod, 25, from Winchester in Hampshire, was found dead in his student accommodation at Aberystwyth University on 3 February, just days after telling the student wellbeing team he was feeling suicidal.
His mum, Emma Laney, said "it could have been a different outcome" if the university contacted his family.
His friends have now started a campaign to demand the university changes how it handles cases such as this.
A university spokesman said: "While we cannot go into individual circumstances, our student wellbeing team were in contact with Charlie throughout the 22-23 academic year, with the aim of providing direct support as well as linking to statutory NHS health and mental health services where appropriate."