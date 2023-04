Ever wondered what royalty order from a takeaway?

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in the country abseiling off a cliff in Bannau Brycheiniog during a visit to the national park.

But after their work, they treated Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team volunteers to pizza from a local business.

The order included three margheritas, three pepperoni, three BBQ chicken and three goat's cheese, which came to more than £120.