A stepdad and mum have been jailed over the murder of two-year-old Lola James.

Kyle Bevan, 31, was ordered to serve at least 28 years after inflicting "catastrophic" brain injuries on the toddler in July 2020.

Lola's mother Sinead James, 30, was sentenced to six years for causing or allowing her daughter's death at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

On Tuesday, Judge Mr Justice Martin Griffiths dubbed Bevan's actions "an assertion of superiority over the only person he could feel superior to - a helpless child".