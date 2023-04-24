A man has been jailed 16 months for driving into four police cars during a high-speed chase on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Police dashcam footage shows Matthew Woody-Jones weaving his van across lanes and then driving the wrong way on the M4 to try to escape the police.

The 34-year-old, from Bedminster in Bristol, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and causing criminal damage at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Gwent Police said the incident cost the force £56,416 in total.