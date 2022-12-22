A terminally ill Deadpool fan was left stunned after Ryan Reynolds invited him to the filming of the franchise’s third instalment.

Jay Fear, who was diagnosed with appendix cancer in January, met the star at Wrexham's Racecourse stadium where his team won promotion to the Football League.

The 45-year-old, from Southampton, was given a glove from the film and said his family would remember meeting the actor forever.

“That was just another surreal moment in what I would say was a really surreal weekend,” Mr Fear said.