Wrexham players celebrated with fans and their Hollywood owners after securing promotion back to the Football League.

The team won the National League title following a 3-1 victory against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

It puts an end to a long stay in the fifth tier which began following the teams relegation from League Two in 2008.

On the pitch, following the win, star owner Rob McElheney said it was "one of the most incredible moments" of his life.