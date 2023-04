"Fantastic, this is amazing, I just can't even speak."

Fans have reacted to Wrexham's National League win, returning the team to the Football League after 15 years.

It comes two years after Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the club.

The team beat Boreham Wood 3-1 at the Racecourse ground on Saturday to edge rivals Notts County to the league title.