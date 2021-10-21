Barry: 'My dog found me a kidney'
A woman who met her kidney donor by chance on a day out at the seaside is urging others to consider donating their organs.
Lucy Humphrey, 44, from Caerphilly, was told in 2019 that without a kidney transplant she would have only five years to live.
She was diagnosed with lupus - a condition which causes inflammation to the organs - back in 2001.
After a chance conversation with 40-year-old Katie James - who was then a stranger - at Cold Knap beach in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, they were found to be a perfect match.
The transplant took place in October last year, and both women say they are doing well.