As forecasters say there is definite evidence climate change is affecting Wales, how do we predict flooding?

Severe storms have broken records for river levels over the past few years, and more intense events leading to higher record levels are likely, they believe.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is collecting data to predict when rivers may flood.

Paul Griffiths from NRW said collecting data from the river and sending it to the flood forecasting team was "really important".