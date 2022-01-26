"We're on a roll now, back to the promised land."

Wrexham fans are over the moon as their team are now one win away from securing a return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

Wrexham are four points clear of second-placed Notts County with two games remaining.

It has mean a whole new atmosphere at The Racecourse Ground.

"Long-standing fans... new tourist fans and people from across the pond," said one supporter.

"It's amazing."