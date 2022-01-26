Wrexham: Fan excitement as team nears promotion to League Two
"We're on a roll now, back to the promised land."
Wrexham fans are over the moon as their team are now one win away from securing a return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.
Wrexham are four points clear of second-placed Notts County with two games remaining.
It has mean a whole new atmosphere at The Racecourse Ground.
"Long-standing fans... new tourist fans and people from across the pond," said one supporter.
"It's amazing."