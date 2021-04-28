People who live near Bannau Brycheiniog have expressed concern at the name change of the national park from English to Welsh.

Bailea O'Connor from nearby Sennybridge said some visitors would struggle to pronounce the renamed Brecon Beacons and would not know what it means.

Anthony Jones from Brecon said losing "Brecon" from the park's name would have an impact on tourism from abroad.

"It should be incorporating the two [languages]," he said.