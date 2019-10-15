Pet owners are being urged to utilise pet food banks if they are struggling to feed their animals.

Animal welfare charity Blue Cross says demand for its support has risen, alongside the price of pet care.

Miari Workman, who has five cats and relies on pet food banks, says the offering has been a “tremendous help”.

“Sometimes, I’ll feed my daughter, and go without and make sure I’ve got food for the cats,” she said.

“I was just expecting one box of cat food, and they gave me loads,” she said.