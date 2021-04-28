A decision by Brecon Beacons National Park to only use its Welsh name in future has some non-Welsh speakers facing a bit of a tongue twister.

The switch to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park is meant to promote the area's culture and heritage.

It comes from King Brychan, whose 5th Century kingdom roughly matches the park's boundaries

But the name can look to daunting to the eye of an English speaker.

Pronounced ban-aye bruch-ay-nee-og, it contains a non-English sound represented by the ch, as in the Scottish loch.

Here's BBC Wales' environment correspondent Steff Messenger to help you out.