Ramadan is a month of quiet contemplation for Muslims around the world, aided by fasting from food and water.

But fasting does not mean people stop exercising.

Ramadan can be helpful for a fitness journey as it reiterates the need for discipline, said Sahir Ahmed-Evans, a pilates instructor.

Dr Nabeel Illahi, a fitness content creator, said the trick is to drink two to three litres (0.4 to 0.6 gallons) at regular intervals.