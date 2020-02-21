A couple whose garden was being vandalised at night have identified the culprit - a wild Welsh beaver.

The beaver was discovered by a husband and wife who noticed trees going missing and machete-like damage in a field next to their house in Pembrokeshire.

Curious about the cause of the damage, they bought a camera which captured footage of the creature swimming in their pond and felling their trees.

The origins of the beaver are unexplained, but the landowners believe it may have come from an unsanctioned release by over-zealous rewilding enthusiasts.