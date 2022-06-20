The late Stereophonics drummer Stuart Cable was "like another big brother to me", singer Kelly Jones has said.

Cable died in 2010 after choking on his own vomit.

"Stuart turns up in my dreams at least five times a week," Jones said. "It's bizarre."

Jones said Cable had been a "very funny guy," but added his bravado may have hidden underlying insecurities.

Cable left Stereophonics in 2003 and was in the band Killing for Company at the time of his death.