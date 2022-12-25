A husband who performed CPR on his wife after she had a cardiac arrest has said he was terrified she would die.

Jordan Lewis, from Merthyr Tydfil, was woken by wife Leah Lewis snoring loudly and dialled 999 when she would not wake.

The 30-year-old was then told he would have to do CPR as he waited for an ambulance.

He said: “There was a lot going on my mind.. thinking of my daughter Olivia and her mam not being there the next day.

“Thinking of how my life would pan out without my wife.”