Footage shows the moment a firearm is believed to have been discharged on a residential street in north Wales.

Three men were arrested following the incident in Holyhead, Anglesey, which occurred at about 08:30 BST on Monday, 10 April.

One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a firearm with intent and later released on condition bail. Two other men were arrested on suspicion of affray and later released under investigation.

North Wales Police has said no injuries were reported.