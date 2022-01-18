Mum use loan scheme to buy food for children
One mum is using an interest free micro-loan scheme to provide food for herself and her three children.
Lisa-Marie Morris, from Port Talbot, is among thousands in Wales using the Fair For You scheme, which offers up to £100 in credit for food.
"It's quite difficult when you find that you can't work... and having bare minimum money," she said.
"I often don't have £100 spare to go and do a food shop for half-term but with this I pay £10 a week so it's very manageable for me."