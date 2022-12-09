Mums to young children say they fear their careers are at risk as they cannot afford to return to work due to high childcare costs.

Mari Beard from Splott, Cardiff, said: "If I did go back to work, it wouldn't cover the cost of the nursery.

"As with a lot of women who have to stay home, it means that I'm out of the workforce for two to three years."

The Welsh government said it was rolling out childcare to all two-year-olds and investing £70m in the childcare sector.