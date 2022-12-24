Ice cream shop boss Lauren Evans is hoping business is good over Easter as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

She said energy prices were so high they were putting her family-run business, Fablas, at risk.

It has parlours in Cowbridge and Penarth, in Vale of Glamorgan; Porthcawl, in Bridgend county; and in Caerphilly.

At the end of one day this week the “hefty” electricity bill in one shop had reached £40.

Ms Evans hoped she would not have to make cuts to stay in business.

“Hopefully, the government will step in and help hospitality out,” she said.