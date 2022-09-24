The father of a cyclist killed by a driver who failed to brake or swerve before the fatal crash has said he will never get over his son's death.

David Jones was knocked off his bike and killed in 2020, aged 41.

Raymond Treharne, 74, was given a nine-month suspended sentence and a seven-year driving ban for causing his death by careless driving last month.

"You should never, ever [have to] bury your kids," Tony Jones said.

"He'll always be a memory. He'll always be in the heart, but you never get over it."