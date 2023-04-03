Conservationists are calling for funding to be ploughed into squirrel pox vaccine research to help protect red squirrels.

After a concerted effort, the number of red squirrels on Anglesey has risen from 40 to 1,000 but they are still under threat from the squirrel pox virus.

It is carried by grey squirrels and is not harmful to that species, but is fatal when passed to reds.

Research into the virus was stopped because of a lack of funding, but now experts want to see that restarted.