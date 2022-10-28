This was the moment Margaret Barnes walked into David Redfern’s home in a "mistake that ultimately cost her her life".

When the 46-year-old found Mrs Barnes, 71, from Birmingham, in his bed he dragged her downstairs before kicking and stamping her to death.

She had mistaken his property for a B&B on Marine Parade, the street in which Redfern lived in Barmouth, Gwynedd.

Redfern, 46, was given a life sentence at Caernarfon Crown Court and will serve a minimum of 14 years.