After being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his early teens, Max Self used art to express himself.

"All the things he was seeing in his head, he was able to put onto paper," said his mum, Nicky Watts.

Bipolar is where a person experiences super highs, super lows, and also manic episodes - which can last anywhere from a few hours, to days and even longer.

Aged 29, Max took his own life.

A year on from his death on 9 April 2022, his works are finally on exhibition at art gallery, Canfas, in Cardigan.